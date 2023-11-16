As the Cubs approach free agency, Shohei Ohtani is beginning to become a more realistic target than Cody Bellinger.

After signing manager Craig Counsell to a massive contract, the Chicago Cubs are gearing up for an even bigger offseason. While that offseason could see Shohei Ohtani come to Chicago, it's seeming less and less likely that the Cubs will retain Cody Bellinger.

Bellinger is fetching wide spread interest across MLB. Due to that interest, many believe the Cubs are more likely to sign Ohtani to a contract rather than bring back Bellinger, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN. The offseason may have just begun, but at least one insider believes Bellinger's fate is already sealed.

“I think Bellinger is good as gone,” one of Rogers' sources said.

Bellinger to bounce?

While Chicago could surely use his bat in the lineup, the Cubs are not prepared to get into a bidding war. For teams out of the Ohtani sweepstakes, Bellinger could be viewed as their next best option. It'll be hard for the Cubs to stay competitive in two contractual wars.

Bellinger is also represented by agent Scott Boras. Chicago hasn't signed a Boras client to a multi-year deal in recent history. It may be circumstance, but between agent and overall interest around the league, the Cubs may be priced out of what Cody Bellinger is looking for.

But if Chicago can land Shohei Ohtani, they at least won't be going home empty handed. Their hands would be quite full as numerous teams around the league bid for Shohei Ohtani's services. The Cubs will be at the top of the list of potential landing spots. But with or without Ohtani, Bellinger does not seem likely to re-sign with Chicago.