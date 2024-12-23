The Texas Rangers have had a busy 24 hours, trading Nathaniel Lowe to the Washington Nationals on Sunday, signing slugger Joc Pederson in the middle of the night and then adding another pitcher on Monday afternoon. Though, their most intriguing move might have occurred last week. The 2023 World Series champions had a meeting with one of the most promising pitchers around– Roki Sasaki.

The Japanese right-hander is eligible to officially join an MLB franchise as soon as the 2025 international signing period begins on Jan. 15, but the Rangers can definitely make headway well before that date. While it is too early to bring out the confetti, fans should be pleased by the organization's remarks about the correspondence.

“We really enjoyed our time, but that's about the extent of anything I will say on that today,” general manager Chris Young said, according to MLB.com's Kennedi Landry. Texas is motivated to re-establish itself as a competitive team following a disappointing 2024 season, as demonstrated by the Nathan Eovaldi re-signing, addition of Pederson and their unsuccessful pursuit of lefty Max Fried.

Now, Young could be looking to round out the starting rotation with the electric Sasaki.

Rangers would make a strong statement by signing Roki Sasaki

The 23-year-old is brimming with potential, posting a 29-15 record and 2.10 ERA in four seasons with Nippon Professional Baseball's Chiba Lotte Marines. He is a two-time All-Star who can dominate batters with a blazing fastball and lively splitter. The Rangers would love to balance out veteran pitchers Jacob deGrom and Eovaldi with a young talent like Roki Sasaki.

Unfortunately for them, however, several other ballclubs feel the same way. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres might all jump out as more logical landing spots for the phenom, but Texas has made itself an appealing destination. Chris Young is a successful front-office leader who will be aggressive when necessary. The idea of him closing a deal with Sasaki is definitely feasible.

Plenty of new reports will surface before a decision is made, but Arlington should take pride in knowing that the Rangers are on this star's radar. Management is doing what it can to ensure that 2023 is not an outlier.