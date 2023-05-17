The Arizona Diamondbacks are in contention in the National League West, so they should be buyers at the trade deadline, and they could trade from the glut of talent they have in the outfield to supplement the starting rotation, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

The Diamondbacks have Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Dominic Fletcher and Corbin Carroll as their starting outfielders, while Alek Thomas and Jake McCarthy are MLB-caliber outfielders who are currently playing at AAA in the Diamondbacks organization. Alek Thomas and Jake McCarthy could be attractive for teams who are looking to sell off starting pitching at the trade deadline.

Corbin Carroll was one of the hyped young players for the Diamondbacks, and he has lived up to that hype so far this season. He is batting .279 with a .365 on-base percentage with five home runs and a 128 wRC+, according to Fangraphs. Dominic Fletcher has played just 15 games for Arizona, but has played well since coming up to the MLB team. He is expected to be a part of the team for this season. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was one of the big acquisitions for the Diamondbacks this offseason as part of the return in the Daulton Varsho trade with the Toronto Blue Jays, and has played well so far this season.

Zac Gallen has been a standout pitcher for the Diamondbacks this season as their ace, but they could use some depth behind him. An obvious target would be Chicago White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. It is unclear what other names could be on the market ahead of the trade deadline, but the Diamondbacks certainly have the trade chips to make an addition.