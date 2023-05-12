Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen is one of the most feared pitchers in baseball. He’ll likely be one of the highest-paid pitchers in the league soon, though he’s not thinking about that.

Though he’s not set to hit the open market until after the 2025 season, the Diamondbacks would be foolish not to engage in contract extension talks with the horse of their pitching staff sooner rather than later. In the meantime, Gallen just wants to focus on continuing his dominance on the mound.

“I haven’t had the opportunity to even think about (an extension), really,’’ Gallen said. “Honestly, I’d rather just focus on the season now. There’s for the off-season.”

After a rocky start to the season which saw him give up 10 runs in his first two starts, Gallen has allowed four runs in six starts since, five of which were quality starts. He also had a stretch of 28 straight scoreless innings during that span.

Gallen finished fifth in NL Cy Young Award voting last season on the back of a 2.54 ERA and the best WHIP in the NL. The Diamondbacks won 19 of the 31 games he started in 2022 and are 6-2 in games he’s been on the bump this season.

Some team is going to pay Gallen. The Diamondbacks have the advantage for the next three seasons to lock him up and keep him as the ace of their rotation for a long time. Arizona handed rookie Corbin Carroll $111 million dollars after he played in just 32 major league games. Zac Gallen should be the next Diamondback to strike a nine-figure deal.