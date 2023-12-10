With Shohei Ohtani joining the Los Angeles Dodgers, which MLB team could JD Martinez end up playing for next season?

The Los Angeles Dodgers got their man on Saturday, as Shohei Ohtani agreed to join the team on a 10-year, $700 million deal, an MLB record.

Now that Ohtani will be the Dodgers' DH, that poses the question: what does that mean for JD Martinez?

The 2023 MLB All-Star needs to find a new team, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network: “JD Martinez, who batted cleanup as a Dodger in the 2023 All-Star Game, will now have to find a new team. Angels are an obvious possibility. Among many others: Mariners, Mets, D-Backs.”

Last month, Dodgers President Andrew Friedman, in discussing JD Martinez, may have dropped a hint on their Shohei Ohtani plans. Friedman said a reunion with JD Martinez was possible, but that they still didn't know “which direction we’re gonna go with our position player group.”

Now we know.

Martinez enjoyed a solid 2023 MLB season, but the Dodgers didn't want to risk him accepting the qualifying offer. If the Dodgers were to make Martinez a qualifying offer and he accepted, that would have placed them in a difficult position when it came to signing Ohtani in free agency.

Despite performing well last season, Martinez is already 36 years old. But with no qualifying offer even on the table, Martinez now becomes eligible to sign with any MLB team he wants without a draft pick attached to him.

Replacing Ohtani with the Los Angeles Angels would be an intriguing option. The Seattle Mariners and New York Mets both need more pop in their lineup as well. And of course, the Arizona Diamondbacks, fresh off a World Series loss to the Texas Rangers, are looking to retool for next season.

Martinez his .271 with 33 home runs and 103 RBIs last season and was an MLB All-Star.