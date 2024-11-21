The Los Angeles Dodgers are moving Mookie Betts back to the infield full-time in 2025, and that leads to much speculation about the team potentially signing top free-agent shortstop Willy Adames and trading second baseman Gavin Lux, but it is not as much of a given as many would believe.

“Friedman has long admired Adames, whom he acquired for the Rays at the 2014 trade deadline as part of a package for David Price,” Ken Rosenthal wrote. “But Friedman rarely pays sticker price for elite talent, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto standing as a notable exception last offseason, in part because he was turning 25. Lest anyone forget, the Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman contracts all include significant deferrals.”

Adames would be a great fit for the Dodgers on paper, but it remains to be seen whether or not Andrew Friedman would make the financial commitment. He will undoubtedly have a significant market, especially given that he has expressed willingness to play second or third base for a contending team. Adames' defensive metrics also took a dive at shortstop last season, so there is concern regarding how long he will be able to be a viable option at the position before potentially moving off of the position.

What are the Dodgers' options for the infield?

Current second baseman Gavin Lux had a strong second half, so the Dodgers and Andrew Friedman could stick with him if Adames is deemed too expensive. Los Angeles could also trade Lux, making Tommy Edman the full-time second baseman, and move Betts to second base full-time.

Of course, the Dodgers could end up signing Adames, making an elite shortstop-second base duo with Betts. The Dodgers are arguably the most talented team in MLB, especially when fully healthy. That infield pairing would be one of, if not the best middle infield in baseball.

However, the part about the Dodgers going for younger players is interesting. The obvious young free-agent this offseason is Juan Soto, who has met with Los Angeles this offseason. It is unknown whether or not the Dodgers will compete financially with the New York Yankees and New York Mets for him, but he fits that mold of the type of player the Dodgers would spend top dollar on.

Regardless of the offseason moves, the Dodgers are going to come in as a top contender for the World Series in 2025 due to their established core. It will be interesting to see the level of upgrades the roster receives, however.