Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes has built an elite roster. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has made the most of it, despite their bullpen's recent struggles. However, the Major League Baseball trade deadline gives them a chance to add to their wealth. For example, Kansas City Royals starter Seth Lugo would be an upgrade over Dustin May.

Lugo joins names like Zac Gallen and Sandy Alcantara as the best pitchers on the market. According to ESPN's Kiley McDaniels and Jeff Passan, he is the second-best starter available. That distinction has contenders around the league interested in adding him to their roster. However, general managers like Gomes have to give the Royals exactly what they want in exchange for him.

All things considered, the Dodgers don't necessarily have to do anything at the trade deadline. Despite a litany of injuries to their starting rotation, Los Angeles are among the favorites to win the 2025 World Series. Roberts' veterans have refused to let a championship hangover affect the team's performance. Because of that, they hold a comfortable lead in the National League West.

Blake Snell is closer than ever to his return to the Dodgers' lineup. However, the team could use another starting pitcher to throw at opponents if injuries arise. For now, Roberts has everything he needs for Los Angeles to contend for back-to-back titles for the first time in franchise history. Experts around the league have a close eye on Gomes and the front office before the deadline.

Here is a trade package that the Dodgers could offer the Royals for Lugo. Luckily for Gomes, Los Angeles has as much expendable talent as any team in the major leagues.

Dodgers receive: SP Seth Lugo

Royals receive: OF James Outman, SP Dustin May

Why should the Dodgers trade for Lugo?

The Dodgers have had more success signing free agents than making trades throughout their history. However, this year's trade deadline gives them an opportunity to cement their status as title favorites. Los Angeles is without Max Muncy for the time being thanks to injury, making third basemen their top priority at the MLB trade deadline. Despite that, Lugo is a perfect fit.

Through the first half of the season, the Royals starter was one of the more under-appreciated pitchers in the league. Kansas City remains under .500, but that is not Lugo's fault. His ERA and WHIP both rank within the top 20 in the league before Thursday's action kicked off. He is not as big a name as Gallen or Alcantara, but he might have the highest floor of all three of them.

Roberts deserves a lot of praise for navigating through all of the injuries to his pitching staff. Now that they are almost all behind him, the biggest question is how he will handle Shohei Ohtani's workload. The Dodgers' two-way superstar has been great in his abbreviated starts, but might not be ready for full starts this season. For now, Emmet Sheehan and others have relieved him.

Adding Lugo makes that strategy much more easy to pull off. Instead of a revolving door of pitchers coming in after Ohtani, 2025 All-Star legend pick Clayton Kershaw can take that spot. Lugo would be Roberts' fifth starter, giving him a full arsenal of pitchers to use in the postseason. At this point, anything other than a championship is unacceptable for the Dodgers.

Bringing in Lugo gives Los Angeles a boost, taking from from formidable to near-unstoppable.

Why should the Royals trade for May and Outman?

The Royals are reportedly looking for a controllable outfielder to add in exchange for Lugo at the MLB trade deadline. Outman has struggled to get into an offensive rhythm over the last two seasons. However, he is still just as good in the field as he has always been. The last season he was able to start in more than 100 games, he slashed a respectable .248/.353/.437 at the plate.

Sending Lugo away at the trade deadline would be a tough pill to swallow. While the Royals might ask for Tommy Edman or Esteury Ruiz instead of Outman, May could be the gem of the trade. Los Angeles is leaning toward sending the young starter to a new team because of the sheer number of starting pitching on the roster. There is simply no space for him on the team anymore.

Outman has the majority of his career ahead of him and just needs an opportunity to play consistently. While his one-year deal would require the Royals to extend him this winter, he and May are on affordable deals that will not break Kansas City's bank heading into the future. Lugo's contract carries much more risk because of his player option and his performance this year.

If the Royals trade Lugo away, it is an admission that they are not contending this season. However, bringing May and Outman back this offseason on smaller deals gives Kansas City flexibility to pursue bigger stars. With Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, and Jac Caglianone leading the way, the Royals' freedom is bright. Unfortunately, this year has turned into a stepping stone.

Making the most of Lugo's trade market might be their best move at the MLB trade deadline. Luckily for them, the Dodgers have an attractive offer that helps both sides reach their goals.