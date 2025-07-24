The Los Angeles Dodgers are seeking relievers ahead of next week’s MLB trade deadline, and they might have to part with one of their more available starting pitchers in order to acquire help.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal recently reported that the Dodgers could consider trading starter Dustin May. It is not the first time that the idea has been brought up, but the chatter has only intensified as the deadline has gotten closer.

“Left-hander Tanner Scott’s stint on the injured list with elbow inflammation makes the Dodgers’ need for bullpen help even more acute,” Rosenthal wrote. “But how are they going to get it?”

“One way, according to sources briefed on the club’s thinking, might be to trade right-hander Dustin May, a potential free agent who could lose his spot in the rotation once left-hander Blake Snell comes off the injured list.”

Across 18 games and 17 starts this season, May has turned in 99.0 innings of work and earned a 4.73 ERA. While he has not been a dominant force, the 27-year-old has thrown the second-most innings of any Dodgers’ pitcher this season.

Rosenthal also noted that Los Angeles could look to keep May and utilize his versatility down the stretch. Additionally, they could still attempt to add arms by trading coveted prospects.

“May could serve, as he did successfully on Monday, as a bulk pitcher behind Shohei Ohtani,” Rosenthal wrote. “Manager Dave Roberts called that pairing a “one-off,” but the idea of May providing length out of the bullpen is hardly an outrageous idea.”

“The Dodgers, if they prefer to keep May, can instead deal from their deep farm system, which The Athletic’s Keith Law ranked before the season as the third best in the game. The team, as The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya reported, is reluctant to move catcher Dalton Rushing and shortstop Alex Freeland. Two of the club’s other top prospects, High-A outfielders Josue De Paula and Zyhir Hope, also possess considerable upside.”

The Dodgers currently hold the top spot in the National League West with a 60-43 record. Despite their status as the reigning World Series champions, they might have to make additions before the deadline if they want to enjoy a repeat of last October's magic.