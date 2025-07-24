The Los Angeles Dodgers are sitting pretty in the National League West. After Dave Roberts secured a dramatic win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, the Dodgers' lead grew to almost five games. However, the front office faces a tough decision ahead of the 2025 trade deadline with Dustin May. Now that Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow are back, do they need him?

At the beginning of the season, everything that could go wrong with Roberts' starters did go wrong. Glasnow missed months with injury, along with Blake Snell and Ohtani. However, Los Angeles sent two starters to the All-Star Game and are a few games away from getting Snell back on the mound. What was a major weakness has become the team's biggest strength.

However, the plethora of pitching available to Roberts affects players like May. There is simply no room for him to get consistent starts in the rotation. At this point in the season, the 27-year-old is a sporadic starter who is having an up-and-down season. While his lack of rhythm is not his fault, Dodgers fans are not satisfied with his current level of production.

Now that their rotation is one piece away from being complete, May becomes expendable. That label makes him a player that should be shopped around for help at other parts of the roster. After Roberts lost Max Muncy to injury, it became obvious that the Dodgers needs help at third base. A proven starting pitcher should be enough for them to secure a capable replacement.

May might not carry as much value as the Dodgers' top prospects, but he is no longer essential to the team. His age makes him a viable part of the team's long term plans, though. Despite that, Los Angeles' focus should be on winning back-to-back titles behind Glasnow, Ohtani, and the rest of their pitching staff.

Rounding out the offense is the Dodgers' big goal at the trade deadline, and May could help them do so.