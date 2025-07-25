With the 2025 trade deadline cresting on the horizon, few teams draw the league’s attention quite like the Los Angeles Dodgers. A perennial contender with a willingness to explore bold, franchise-defining deals, the Dodgers now find themselves in a prime position to upgrade their already formidable rotation. The latest name to surface is Minnesota Twins All-Star right-hander Joe Ryan, a cost-controlled starter with elite strikeout stuff and the temperament of an ace. But as the Twins open their doors to inquiries, it’s made abundantly clear that prying Joe Ryan from Target Field will require nothing short of a king’s ransom.

Why Joe Ryan Is the Dodgers’ Perfect Target

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) throws to the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Target Field. Buxton
Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Pitching depth is the Dodgers' standard, not just a luxury. Clayton Kershaw’s return may be imminent, and the likes of Bobby Miller and Walker Buehler bring both pedigree and power, but the gauntlet of October exposes every vulnerability. Ryan, with his mid-90s fastball, elite command, and calm under fire, provides the missing puzzle piece—slotting seamlessly into a rotation expected to carry World Series ambitions.

Ryan owns a 2.68 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 116.1 innings this year, a career-best walk rate, and a reputation as one of baseball’s most durable young arms. The Dodgers’ calculus is simple: add another front-line starter, maximize run-prevention in a hitter-friendly home park, and outclass fellow NL contenders when every pitch matters most.

Minnesota’s intent isn’t a full-scale teardown, not after clinching the division in 2024 and building a roster around Luis Arraez, Royce Lewis, and Brooks Lee. However, looming payroll constraints, a thinning farm system, and the ticking clock of their competitive window have forced the front office to listen on everyone, even franchise tentpoles like Joe Ryan. Still, insiders stress: “blown away” is the minimum threshold, especially for club-controlled stars.

For the Dodgers to break through, they must assemble an offer unmatched in both blue-chip potential and near-term MLB impact.

Constructing the Perfect Dodgers-Twins Blockbuster

Recognizing the magnitude of the ask and the breadth of LA’s system, here’s the “blown away” package that could make the Dodgers the front-runner for Joe Ryan—a six-player blockbuster that respects the Twins’ leverage and fits both clubs’ long-term goals.

The Perfect Trade Proposal

Dodgers receive:

  • RHP Joe Ryan

Twins receive:

  • C Dalton Rushing
  • RHP River Ryan
  • LHP Maddux Bruns
  • OF Josue De Paula
  • RHP Michael Grove

Dalton Rushing becomes the heir apparent behind the plate, injecting high-OBP, left-handed power and advanced plate discipline, offsetting long-term losses in the lineup.

River Ryan and Maddux Bruns rapidly replenish a rotation beset by injuries, with both arms possessing mid-rotation or better upside and immediate MLB proximity.

Josue De Paula gives the Twins a legitimate, high-ceiling outfield bat with the power and patience to become a cornerstone regular.

Michael Grove is an MLB-ready starter/reliever who adds crucial depth in the short term.

While the Dodgers forfeit considerable prospect value, they do so knowing their championship window demands boldness. By adding Joe Ryan, LA turns a strong rotation into the NL’s best and fortifies for playoff series where every game can hinge on a single dominant pitching performance. They integrate a 29-year-old ace who not only fills immediate needs but helps guide the next generation of young arms.

If executed, this trade would stand as the deadline's signature blockbuster, shifting the balance of power in the NL and setting a new market for controlled aces. The Dodgers send the loudest signal yet that their commitment to winning is, as always, total. For the Twins, it’s a bittersweet step but a masterclass in asset management, setting up for future contention with a haul that accelerates their next great core.

Landing Joe Ryan in Los Angeles would do more than simply upgrade the Dodgers' rotation, it would send a message to every contender that World Series ambition still dictates every move in Chavez Ravine. If the Twins accept this wager and turn to their new core, fans in both cities would remember this deadline as a transformative, era-defining moment, where boldness on both sides set up futures full of new hope and championship expectation.

In a season of high-stakes gambles and unrelenting pressure, the Dodgers’ perfect Joe Ryan deal is an all-in wager, one befitting baseball’s most daring franchise.

