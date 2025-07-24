The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers are set up for a weekend series at Fenway Park. Both teams are wobbling after the All-Star Break, but it could be a World Series preview if the Sox get hot. Walker Buehler was on the Dodgers' World Series team, getting the last out in 2024, and is now on the Red Sox. According to Tim Healey of the Boston Globe, he had one low-key request ahead of getting his ring.

“Instead of a public, on-field moment – which is common in these situations – Buehler communicated to the Dodgers that they should ‘just hand it to me' privately,” Healey wrote. “He suspects Clayton Kershaw and perhaps manager Dave Roberts will be tasked with the delivery.”

Buehler continued, “I haven’t seen any of those guys in a long time, so it’ll be fun. I told them I just want them to bring it over. I don’t want a whole thing.”

Buehler won two World Series with the Dodgers, picking up a ring in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Despite some struggles in 2024, he became a postseason hero for Los Angeles. He pitched to a 5.38 ERA in the regular season. But he allowed only six earned runs in 15 innings across four appearances in October.

Buehler signed with the Red Sox in the offseason, ending his eight-year run with the Dodgers. So they've been holding onto his World Series ring for the entire season. He will receive it on Friday, but won't do it in front of the Fenway Park fans. Even with his poor season this year, they certainly would have cheered him just for beating the Yankees.

Buehler is scheduled to start on Sunday against his former teammate Dustin May. If he has a good start, which has been rare for Buehler this year, he could help take a series from the struggling Dodgers.