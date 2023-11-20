The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to acquire star starter Corbin Burnes and shortstop Willy Adames from the Brewers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers badly need pitching help. That much is apparent after their disastrous campaign last season. Injuries and underperformance from some key acquisitions led to their early exit in the postseason. With Clayton Kershaw old and injured, Julio Urias away from the team, and many of their other starters on the mend or inexperienced, they'll need new faces for their rotation.

With that in mind, the Dodgers are targeting an interesting star: Milwaukee Brewers star Corbin Burnes, per Mark Feinsand. The three-time All-Star and perennial Cy Young contender is a prime trade candidate. However, if LA can find another piece to their hitting corps… they'll gladly take one in Willy Adames.

“The Brewers could make things really interesting if they trade Corbin Burnes and/or Willy Adames, with one executive speculating that the Dodgers could make an attempt to land both in the same deal. Both Burnes and Adames are eligible for free agency next offseason.”

Los Angeles had an excellent campaign record-wise last season. However, towards the end of the season, the Dodgers started to have trouble with the starting rotation. Kershaw suffered injuries throughout the season, and with Walker Buehler out as well, the Dodgers' rotation was stretched thin. Their midseason acquisition of Lance Lynn did not work out for them, and their rookies looked promising, but ultimately faltered in key situation.

Acquiring Burnes from the Brewers would help alleviate some of their issues with the rotation. In addition, if they're able to snag another infielder in Willy Adames, that would be excellent. We'll see if the Dodgers can snag a trade… somehow.