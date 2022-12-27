By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the market for a centerfielder. As things stand right now, LA is set to have Trayce Thompson, Chris Taylor, or even James Outman patrolling centerfield in 2023. However, Pittsburgh Pirates’ OF Bryan Reynolds profiles as a trade option for LA. But the Pirates reportedly are seeking a massive return for Reynolds. A recent report suggests that the Dodgers would need to part ways with top pitching prospect Bobby Miller in order to acquire the centerfielder from Pittsburgh, per Jon Morosi.

Morosi’s report stated that the Pirates are looking for a top starting pitcher to headline a Bryan Reynolds trade package return. He listed Bobby Miller of the Dodgers and Ricky Tiedemann of the Toronto Blue Jays as potential candidates.

The Dodgers’ realistic level of interest in Bryan Reynolds is unclear. He’s an All-Star caliber outfielder who offers power and strong defensive prowess. Additionally, Reynolds has multiple years of team control remaining on his contract. With that being said, Los Angeles values Bobby Miller, a hard-throwing right-hander with a high-ceiling.

But the trade could catch the Dodgers’ attention if they don’t need to include 2022 top prospect C Diego Cartaya in the deal.

The Pirates would prefer to keep Bryan Reynolds on their roster. They believe they have a young core, headline by Reynolds, Ke’Bryan Hayes, and O’Neil Cruz, that is capable of competing in the near future. But Reynolds’ previous trade request will force them to make a difficult decision on his future with the ball club.