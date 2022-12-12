By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Pittsburgh Pirates, still in the midst of a rebuild, are now dealing with a trade demand from star outfielder Bryan Reynolds. The 27-year-old is drawing interest from all over the majors but it won’t be easy to acquire him.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Pirates are engaging in trade talks for Reynolds simply to see what’s out there. He added that the demand for him is extremely high, as Pittsburgh’s asking price may be similar to a blockbuster trade for another All-Star outfielder.

“Teams interested in Reynolds, however, say the price tag is similar to what it was in the past — exceedingly high,” writes Rosenthal. “One rival official, in what surely was an exaggeration, said the Pirates want a ‘Soto-type package’ for Reynolds. Another said Reynolds is ‘super expensive.’ A third described him as ‘unlikely to move.’”

The Juan Soto trade ended up with Soto (and Josh Bell) being traded for six players, which included two top-100 prospects and two rookies. Reynolds will certainly not command that much in a trade but with so many teams in need of an outfielder, the price could still be quite steep.

The Pirates have some solid talent with Ke’Bryan Hayes, Oneil Cruz, Jack Suwinski and Mitch Keller as well as some good prospects. They won just 62 games last season and have a long, long way to go before being a good team again. A Bryan Reynolds trade could be beneficial for the Pirates, though keeping him around is still a good route to go, too.