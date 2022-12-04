By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers are once again planning to be aggressive in free agency after coming up short in their quest to win the World Series in 2022. And unsurprisingly, it seems as if they have emerged as the favorite to land one of the top free agents available this offseason. That free agent would be star shortstop Carlos Correa, as the Dodgers once again look to work their magic in free agency.

The Dodgers have a legit need at shortstop for the 2023 season now that they are letting Trea Turner leave, so it makes sense that they would turn to Correa with Turner likely headed elsewhere. Given Los Angeles’ absurd spending power, and the amount of star talent they have on their roster, it shouldn’t be surprising that they are once again emerging as a likely candidate to poach one of the top free agents in the league off the board.

“Executives believe the leading candidate to sign Correa is the Dodgers. Certainly money has never been an issue, particularly with $119 million coming off their books. But the tricky part might be convincing the Dodgers’ players, and their fan base, that it’s time to forgive and forget. Correa, of course, was in the heart of that 2017 Astros cheating scandal, and the Dodgers and their fans have loudly voiced their anger. Has enough time gone by to welcome Correa? And, come on, who would Dodgers fans rather see, Correa or Gavin Lux, play shortstop?” – Bob Nightengale, USA Today

L.A. has emerged as a top destination for free agents in recent years, and it looks like they are working hard to ensure Correa will join their team. Whether or not they are successful is something that will be worth keeping an eye on as the Winter Meetings get underway.