Published November 24, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers would love to re-sign Trea Turner. But according to recent reports, the likelihood of Turner returning to LA is slim. “Dodger Talk” host David Vassegh recently revealed the harsh reality for a potential Trea Turner pursuit in free agency, per Dodgerblue.com and SportsNet LA.

“I just think he’s going to command so much money, and first time on the free agent market, and he deserves it. I mean, he’s one of the best players the last year in the regular season. He’s a shortstop that can hit 30 home runs, part of the big three for the Dodgers. From what I’ve been told, John, the Braves, the Cubs, the Phillies, all very much interested in Trea Turner,” Vassegh said.

The Dodgers still have a chance of re-signing Turner. But the Philadelphia Phillies have emerged as a favorite.

Dodgers’ backup plan if Trea Turner walks

If Trea Turner leaves in free agency, the Dodgers have a number of routes they can take. The cheapest course of action would be to implement an in-house option at the position. Gavin Lux is someone who could move from second base to shortstop.

The shortstop free agent class is loaded this offseason as well. In addition to Turner, other stars such as Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, and Xander Bogaerts are available. Although a Correa signing is unlikely, the Dodgers may have interest in reuniting Swanson with his former Atlanta Braves teammate Freddie Freeman.

In the end, the Dodgers have no shortage of shortstop candidates. But they will continue to monitor Trea Turner’s market before making a final decision.