The MLB playoffs are winding down as only four teams remain. The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and New York Mets, however, are all focused on the offseason at this point. Los Angeles was the only one of the three big market teams to reach the MLB playoffs in 2023, but they were swiftly defeated by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS. All three teams could benefit from pitching help, and they are all reportedly expected to be interested in Japanese star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Pitching concerns for the big market ball clubs

Los Angeles dealt with pitching concerns in 2023. It wasn't because of roster construction though. Injuries were LA's primary culprit. The same can be said for the Yankees.

Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin both went down with injuries during the regular season for the Dodgers. Walker Buehler never was able to return in 2023 amid his Tommy John surgery rehab.

Pitchers such as Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes, and others dealt with injury concerns for New York. Their pitching woes led to a disappointing season overall. The Yankees' offense, or lack thereof, was the main issue. Still, addressing their pitching rotation is a priority.

The Mets' downfall was a product of pure underperformance. The team also had some injury problems, but New York simply did not perform up to their expectations following a lucrative offseason. As a result, stars like Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer were traded away.

All of this leads to the 2023-24 offseason. The Dodgers, Yankees, and Mets could all be aggressive in free agency. Shohei Ohtani is going to draw no shortage of interest, but he likely won't pitch in 2024 due to injury. There are a number of other star pitchers set to hit free agency, but Yoshinobu Yamamoto is someone to keep tabs on.

Dodgers, Yankees, Mets interested in Yamamoto

Yamamoto will catch the attention of many teams around the league. He threw two no-hitters over the past two seasons and is in the prime of his career. Additionally, Yamamoto's ERA sits below 2.00. Scouts believe he can continue to perform at a high level in MLB.

It will be intriguing to see where Yamamoto ultimately ends up signing.