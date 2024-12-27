As the San Diego Padres navigate an offseason riddled with financial considerations and roster-building challenges, Dylan Cease’s name has surfaced in trade discussions.”The Padres might be more apt to trade Dylan Cease if they land Roki Sasaki,” the highly sought-after Japanese pitching phenom, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The Padres are in an intriguing position. Their pursuit of Sasaki could provide them with a front-line ace alongside Yu Darvish, potentially giving them the flexibility to deal Cease. Acquired last offseason, Cease has been a key piece in San Diego’s rotation, but financial realities may force the Padres to consider moving him before he reaches free agency after the 2025 season. MLBTR projects Cease to earn $13.7 million in arbitration for 2025, a manageable but significant figure for a team facing payroll limitations.

The Friars current rotation depth is already a concern, with Darvish and Michael King as the only established arms set to return in 2025. Trading Cease without first addressing the rotation would create a noticeable void, but adding Sasaki could change the calculus. If Sasaki joins the Padres, the organization might be more willing to part with Cease to address other roster needs, such as bolstering their outfield or bullpen.

The Padres may move Dylan Cease this offseason

Any trade involving Cease would need to yield “multiple controllable players ” for the Padres. These could include young pitchers or other assets who could step into key roles for San Diego. The Padres' preference would likely be to reinvest Cease’s salary into the roster, potentially targeting mid-tier free-agent pitchers like José Quintana or Kyle Gibson.

Should the Padres secure Sasaki, Cease’s availability on the trade market could expand significantly. Unlike Juan Soto, who carried a hefty price tag and limited control, Cease’s relatively modest salary and proven track record make him an attractive option for teams in need of top-tier starting pitching. The Boston Red Sox, for example, have already expressed interest. Boston is actively seeking rotation upgrades and has a pool of promising young talent, such as catcher Kyle Teel or outfielder Wilyer Abreu, who could fit San Diego’s needs.

While nothing is imminent, Cease’s future in San Diego appears tied to the Padres’ ability to land Sasaki. If the Padres succeed in signing the Japanese star, it could set off a domino effect, reshaping their rotation and enabling them to explore a trade market that could bring long-term value to the organization. For now, the Padres’ offseason hinges on their pursuit of Sasaki and the ripple effects his signing could create.