The 2024 MLB trade deadline is this Tuesday, so it's high time for teams to try to sell or trade for assets. For the Cincinnati Reds, they seem to fit the seller tag, considering the fact that they are wallowing at the bottom of the National League Central division with just a 50-55 record. They have also lost six of their last 10 games and are just 3-5 since the MLB All-Star break.

With that said, the Reds are said to have the attention of traditional buyers at the trade deadline, with pitcher Frankie Montas specifically mentioned by Buster Olney in a recent article published on ESPN.

“There are adders who refuse to be empty-handed by the time we get to the deadline. The Los Angeles Dodgers. The Boston Red Sox. The Yankees. With another tough loss on Sunday — one-run losses are a theme for them this year — the Cincinnati Reds are moving closer to being dealers. Frankie Montas and some of their relievers are drawing attention,” wrote Olney.

Montas is not exactly having a splendid season on the mound for the Reds in the 2024 MLB campaign, but a change in scenery could give him — and his potential landing spot — a boost. Over his first 19 starts this season, the 31-year-old Montas has put together just a 4-8 record to go with a 5.01 ERA. He also has an 85 ERA+ and 4.91 FIP through 93.1 innings. He appeared in just a game for 1.1 innings in 2023 with the New York Yankees, as he had to go through a season-ending shoulder surgery.

After his stint with the Yankees, Montas signed a one-year deal worth $16 million with the Reds in December 2023. He also has a $20 million mutual option and a $2 million buyout with Cincinnati for the 2025 season. The Reds have not been to the MLB playoffs since 2020 and are good bets to miss the boat to the postseason again in 2024.

Potential trade destinations for Reds' Frankie Montas

A possible landing spot for Montas is with the Baltimore Orioles, who are said to be looking to shore up their rotation. They have been mostly linked to Tarik Skubal, a much better pitcher in 2024 than Montas, though, a trade for the Cy Young contender continues to seem unlikely.

Another team that could make sense for a Montas trade is the Cleveland Guardians. The Guardians are ahead of all their rivals in the American League Central division but their starting pitching has been suspect. At the time of this writing, Cleveland is just 24th in the big leagues with a starters ERA of 4.56.