By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The San Francisco Giants have lost out on the Aaron Judge sweepstakes. They were in it until the very end when Judge decided to remain with the New York Yankees.

Now, the Giants will have to look at other avenues to add star power. They already bolstered their outfield with the addition of Mitch Haniger but now are reportedly looking to add an All-Star in the infield.

“The San Francisco Giants now will jump into the shortstop free agent pool where Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts and Danby Swanson await,” writes Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY. Former All-Star Carlos Baerga has been reporting MLB free agency news on his Instagram and shared a rumor that the Giants could land Correa as well as Judge. However, with the superstar outfielder now out of the picture, they will have a tougher time luring in Correa.

Correa, Bogaerts and Swanson would all be big gets for the Giants. After going just 81-81 last season, they have to step their game up if they want to compete in a division that now has three playoff contenders. Each of those stars would give their lineup a boost.

After the Philadelphia Phillies took one of the star shortstops off the market by signing Trea Turner to a $300 million deal, it’s very likely that the Giants will have to shell out a huge contract. San Francisco is eager to make it back to the postseason and now that they don’t have Judge to pay, they can focus on landing one of the remaining stars at shortstop.