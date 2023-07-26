The San Francisco Giants announced they have called up infielder Marco Luciano, the No. 15 overall prospect by MLBPipeline, from Triple-A Sacramento. Infielder David Villar was sent to the Triple-A Team.

Luciano played six games for the Sacramento River Cats after he was called up from Double-A Richmond July 18. With Sacramento, Luciano had seven hits in 24 at-bats (.292 average) with two home runs, three RBIs, three walks and eight strikeouts. His on-base percentage was .370.

This will be the first Major League appearance for Luciano, who signed with the Giants as an international free agent in 2018. He is 21 years old and an intriguing prospect to watch as the Giants approach the trade deadline Aug. 1.

Luciano will hope to invigorate the Giants' batting, which ranks No. 19 in average (.241) this season. San Francisco also ranks No. 21 in the MLB in hits (828).

Villar, who has played at second baseman this year, has now been demoted to the minor leagues three times this season. Expected to be a regular fixture in the lineup when the season began, he has struggled mightily at the plate with a .145 batting average in 46 games. Since his last call-up from Triple-A Sacramento, he went hitless in 11 at-bats.

San Francisco is looking to make a playoff push. They are four games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West with a 55-47 record and have a Wild-Card spot.

The MLB has seen rookie players make a huge impact this season. The Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz has been somewhat of a sensation since he was called up to the Majors in June. The Giants' NL West rivals, the Arizona Diamondbacks, have gotten stellar play from NL All-Star starter Corbin Carroll.