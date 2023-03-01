The San Diego Padres are eager to compete for a championship. The stars they have are ready to go but they still have ambitions to add more, namely Shohei Ohtani. Manny Machado’s new extension keeps him in San Diego for a decade as he hopes to lead the team to a World Series.

Machado’s extension includes a favorable structure for the Padres to pursue stars and extend Juan Soto, according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY. With plans to keep their superstar right fielder and go after Shohei Ohtani, Machado took a back-loaded contract so that the team had more room to spend in the foreseeable future.

“Machado agreed to take significantly less money the first three years of his deal so that the Padres can afford more luxury items, an official told USA TODAY Sports,” writes Nightengale. ”Machado’s contract, according to a person familiar with the structure, will pay him $13 million in 2023, $13 million in 2024 and $21 million in 2025. That’s a savings of $43 million in the first three years from what Machado was scheduled to receive under his old contract that was paying him $30 million a year.”

The Padres already spend through the roof and have locked up their main stars for a long time aside from Soto, but that is going to be in the works soon. Machado, Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr., Xander Bogaerts, Jake Cronenworth, Joe Musgrove, Yu Darvish and Blake Snell make up one of the best and most decorated cores in MLB. They will look to add to it with a championship.