San Diego Padres’ Peter Seidler is doing his best Steve Cohen impression. San Diego signed plenty of notable names during the offseason including Xander Bogaerts. They’ve already locked up stars such as Yu Darvish and Fernando Tatis Jr. The Padres most recently inked Manny Machado to an 11-year, $350 million contract extension. Machado made a bold Juan Soto request during his contract extension press conference on Tuesday, per Talkin’ Baseball on Twitter.

“With the contracts that we got with Bogey (Xander Bogaerts) and myself, Tati (Fernando Tatis Jr.), hopefully (Juan) Soto next,” Machado said. “I mean, it’s great. We want to win.”

Juan Soto may be open to an extension after he called the 2023 Padres the most “talented” team he’s been on. Soto won’t be 25-years old until October so he’s destined to receive a massive payday in free agency. However, Manny Machado was also expected to receive a large contract in free agency but the Padres ultimately made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.

Soto could also be inclined to sign an extension, if one is offered by San Diego, because of the Padres’ exciting core of players. Tatis Jr., Bogaerts, and Machado will all be in San Diego for the foreseeable future. Their talent is immense and Soto may want to be apart of that for years to come.

Nothing is guaranteed at the moment. Perhaps Manny Machado’s request will get the wheels spinning on a potential Juan Soto-Padres contract extension.

In the end, the Padres have their sights set on winning a World Series with their loaded roster.