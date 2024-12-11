The Houston Astros have reportedly targeted Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki and corner infielder Isaac Paredes in a potential trade involving star right fielder Kyle Tucker. Talks between the Astros and Cubs are ongoing and fluid, and the Astros have also expressed interest in the Cubs' 2024 first-round pick, Cam Smith.

Tucker, a three-time All-Star and former Gold Glove and Silver Slugger winner is one of the most sought-after players on the trade market this offseason. The 27-year-old outfielder is entering his final year of arbitration and is projected to earn over $15 million in 2025. With Tucker expected to command a megadeal of at least $400 million to $500 million in free agency—following Juan Soto’s record $765 million contract with the Mets—the Astros appear to be exploring ways to capitalize on Tucker's value before potentially losing him for nothing.

Suzuki, 29, is seen as an ideal replacement for Tucker in Houston’s outfield. Since joining the Cubs from Japan in 2022, Suzuki has been a steady contributor, showcasing a strong arm and consistent offensive production. However, prying Suzuki away from Chicago may prove challenging. A league source says that the Cubs are “highly unlikely” to move Suzuki, who is under contract for two more seasons at $38 million. Moreover, Suzuki has a full no-trade clause, meaning his approval would be required for any deal.

Astros looking to move Kyle Tucker this offseason

Paredes, on the other hand, appears to be a more realistic target for the Astros. The 25-year-old infielder, acquired by the Cubs from the Tampa Bay Rays last season, has developed into a valuable piece with his pull-heavy power swing and defensive versatility. Projected to earn $6.9 million in arbitration, Paredes is under team control for three more seasons. Houston, which attempted to acquire Paredes at last year’s trade deadline, views him as a potential replacement for Alex Bregman, who is negotiating a new contract with the Astros but could leave in free agency.

Tucker’s value goes beyond his impressive offensive stats—he ranks fourth among outfielders in WAR (20.9) since 2020, trailing only Soto, Aaron Judge, and Mookie Betts, according to Fangraphs. Yet Astros owner Jim Crane has historically resisted handing out massive long-term contracts, raising the likelihood of Tucker’s departure.

While the Cubs have the assets to make a deal happen, including prospects like Smith, the Yankees and other clubs are also in the mix for Tucker. As Houston considers offers, their demand for MLB-ready talent signals a commitment to staying competitive, even in the face of losing cornerstone players like Tucker and possibly Bregman.

“This is the type of move that will define the Astros’ offseason,” noted an insider. Whether they secure a blockbuster package for Tucker or decide to keep him through his walk year, Houston’s decisions will shape the AL West for years to come.