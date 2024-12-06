The Chicago Cubs are reportedly considering trading Cody Bellinger or Seiya Suzuki as they look to reallocate resources to other parts of their roster. The Cubs are “determined” to make a move involving one of their outfielders while navigating the complexities of their contracts and the team's long-term plans, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Bellinger and Suzuki carry substantial value, but their trade possibilities have distinct challenges. Bellinger, who signed a two-year deal with the Cubs in 2023, is owed $27.5 million for the 2025 season and has a player option worth $25 million for 2026. This structure complicates trade talks, as teams must weigh the risk of taking on a significant financial commitment if Bellinger doesn’t bounce back from a mediocre 2024 season.

Bellinger’s production has fluctuated throughout his career. After a stellar 2023 campaign with 26 home runs and a .307/.356/.525 slash line, his numbers dipped in 2024 to 18 home runs and a .262/.324/.439 line. His defensive value also decreased as Pete Crow-Armstrong took over center field duties. Despite these challenges, the Yankees, Mariners, and Astros have reportedly shown interest, via MLB Trade Rumors.

Cubs look to move on from Cody Bellinger, Seiya Suzuki in salary dump

Meanwhile, Suzuki is an intriguing trade candidate for teams seeking a consistent bat. Over his three MLB seasons, Suzuki has improved steadily, hitting 21 home runs in 2024 with a .283/.368/.478 slash line. His contract, which guarantees $36 million over the next two years, is viewed as a bargain compared to other free-agent outfielders. However, Suzuki’s full no-trade clause limits the Cubs' flexibility in finding a suitable trade partner.

The Cubs’ crowded outfield depth chart adds urgency to the situation. With Crow-Armstrong emerging as a key defensive piece and prospects like Kevin Alcántara and Owen Caissie pushing for MLB roles, the Cubs are motivated to create opportunities for their younger talent.

Sherman notes that the Cubs are aiming to reinvest savings from any potential trade into other roster needs, such as catcher and bullpen depth. The team has been linked to catchers Carson Kelly and Danny Jansen, as well as relievers Andrew Chafin and Kirby Yates. These additions could bolster the team’s efforts to compete in a competitive NL Central.

While a trade involving Bellinger or Suzuki is far from guaranteed, it’s clear the Cubs are actively exploring all options to balance their current roster and prepare for the future. With offseason negotiations heating up, fans should keep an eye on Chicago as they navigate this critical juncture.