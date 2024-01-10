Both pitchers are still on the board, but is one drawing more interest?

Major League Baseball free agency continues on, and while pitchers Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery are both still unsigned, MLB rumors have one of these aces garnering more interest than the other.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic believes that Montgomery has more suitors than Snell at this point in the offseason:

.@Ken_Rosenthal guesses that Jordan Montgomery currently has more suitors than 2-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell 🌶️ Watch Live on YouTube!

▶️ https://t.co/hJ2ZJv6iUR pic.twitter.com/FSpYqYXzd1 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 9, 2024

Says Rosenthal, “I would guess it's Montgomery, and the reason I say that is because Snell, at the top of the market, the two-time Cy Young winner, is a guy that has the high walk rate, has the lack of innings…kind of has these questions around him. Is he the guy we saw in '18 and '23 or is he they guy we saw from '19-22? He's a really good pitcher, we all know that. And he's capable of fronting a rotation.

But Montgomery, teams would imagine, is not going to cost as much as Snell. He's quite accomplished in his own right, though not at Blake Snell's level, and he's coming off a great postseason.”

MLB rumors are swirling around both players, with teams that need top of the rotation pitching surely interested. The New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants, and more have been linked to both pitchers.

Montgomery went 10-11 last season with a 3.20 ERA in 188.2 innings pitched. He also had a stellar postseason with the Texas Rangers during their World Series Championship run.

Snell went 14-9 for the San Diego Padres last year. He had a 2.25 ERA and struck out 234 hitters in 180 innings. He also led the National League in walks issues with 99 free passes.