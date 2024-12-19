The Seattle Mariners have been one of the most frequently mentioned teams in trade rumors this offseason. With arguably the best and deepest starting rotation and the high price of starting pitchers in free agency, it makes sense that teams have been calling about the Mariners' arms.

The Cleveland Guardians are the latest team to check in with the Mariners about a potential trade, and are offering up one of their best players according to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi.

“Josh Naylor has been mentioned in trade talks between the Guardians and Mariners,” Morosi wrote. “He’s one of multiple names under consideration by the Mariners for an offensive upgrade at 1B.”

The Mariners desperately need to improve their offense, and first base is an especially glaring hole in their lineup. Naylor is one of the best offensive first baseman in all of baseball, and would immediately slot into the middle of the Mariners lineup.

Last season, Naylor had a .456 slugging percentage, hit 31 home runs and drove in 108 runs while being named an All-Star for the first time in his career.

Who would the Cleveland Guardians want from the Seattle Mariners for Josh Naylor?

All of the Mariners' top-five starting pitchers, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryan Woo, Bryce Miller and Luis Castillo, would hypothetically be appealing to the Guardians in a potential deal involving Naylor.

However, given the Guardians' tendency to cut costs and operate on a smaller budget, it is most likely that Castillo and the final three years of his five-year, $108 million contract would be too expensive.

Gilbert and Kirby would also likely require more than just Naylor to get a deal done, making Woo or Miller the Guardians' likely targets in a potential trade involving Naylor.

The 24-year-old Woo, who had a 2.89 ERA in 2024, and the 26-year-old Miller, who had a 2.94 ERA in 2024, would likely slot into the top of the Guardians' rotation ahead of Shane Bieber, who the Guardians' just re-signed, and Tanner Bibee.

It is unclear whether or not the Guardians would need to add anything else to a deal to acquire one of the Mariners' starters.

If the Mariners choose to improve their offense through trades instead of free agency, Naylor would be just about as strong of an options as they could get. Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas has also been mentioned as a possible trade candidate, but Naylor is the much more established option.

The Mariners could also choose to keep all of their starting pitchers and instead sign one of the top free agent first basemen, like Christian Walker or Pete Alonso.