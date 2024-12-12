The Boston Red Sox added arguably the best available starting pitcher this offseason when they struck a blockbuster deal with the Chicago White Sox for Garrett Crochet. But, it appears that the Red Sox are not done trying to add to their starting rotation.

The Seattle Mariners could be a potential trade partner for the Red Sox according to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi.

“The Red Sox, even after the Crochet trade, are working to acquire one of the Mariners’ starting pitchers, sources say,” Morosi wrote.

The Mariners, who desperately need to upgrade their offense, have arguably the best and deepest starting rotation in the league. Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryan Woo, Bryce Miller and Luis Castillo. Because of their starting pitching depth and clear need for offensive production, rumors have been swirling all offseason about whether or not the Mariners will end up moving any of their pitching.

If they do decide to trade any of their starting pitchers, the Red Sox, who Morosi just linked to the Mariners, would be a great fit. With one of the deepest position player prospect groups in baseball even after the Crochet trade, the Red Sox can afford to move some of their Major League talent.

With players like Triston Casas and Wilyer Abreu who the Red Sox could view as expendable, a deal centered around either of those two players should be enough to get the Mariners' attention.

Which starting pitcher are the Seattle Mariners most likely to trade?

With five top-end starters, the question for the Mariners is who they should trade.

Castillo would make the most sense for them to move this offseason for a bat. At 31, Castillo is the oldest and most expensive of the Mariners starters, and if moved, could give the Mariners more flexibility to spend in free agency.

In 30 starts last season, Castillo had an 11-12 record with a 3.64 ERA through 175 1/3 innings.

While the Mariners would likely not be able to get Casas in a deal centered around Castillo, a player like Abreu, or some of the Red Sox's mid-level prospects could be attainable.

For the Red Sox, Castillo would slot in as the team's No. 2 starter behind the newly-acquired Crochet. A rotation of Crochet, Castillo, Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito would be a significant improvement over the Red Sox's 2024 rotation and be one of the absolute best in baseball.