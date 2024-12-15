The Seattle Mariners blew a sizable division lead last season as the team was ultimately overtaken by the AL West-winning Houston Astros. Despite buying at the trade deadline Seattle missed the playoffs for the 22nd time in the last 23 years. Still, the Mariners boasted one of the best rotations in the majors. Now the team must decide if it’s willing to move one of those starters in an effort to improve a putrid offense.

A trade market has developed for Luis Castillo this offseason as a number of teams have shown interest in acquiring the veteran pitcher. While the Mariners are intrigued by a potential trade, the organization is hesitant to give up the eighth-year righty, according to Ken Rosenthal on The Athletic.

The “hesitancy in trading Castillo stems in part from their gap between their top five starters and their next wave,” Rosenthal writes. “Their depth figures to improve in time… But at the moment, a trade of Castillo might leave them perilously thin.”

It’s hard to imagine the Mariners struggling with their rotation, even with a Castillo trade. Logan Gilbert established himself as an ace, earning his first All-Star Game nod in 2024 while George Kirby produced another excellent season. Behind them, Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo both made massive second-year leaps. And while former sixth overall draft pick Emerson Hancock failed to break out in 2024, bouncing between the majors to the minors, he’s still expected to be a big part of Seattle’s future.

Will the Mariners hold onto veteran starter Luis Castillo?

Castillo is easily the oldest of that group at 32. He’s also by far the highest paid pitcher on the Mariners’ staff. In fact, Castillo is the second-highest paid player on the team. After Seattle landed the pitcher in a midseason trade with the Cincinnati Reds in 2022, the Mariners signed him to a five-year, $108 million contract. His current deal takes him through the 2027 season.

That contract also included a no-trade clause, which means that Castillo will have to sign off on any potential deal Seattle puts together.

Despite landing Garrett Crochet in a trade with the Chicago White Sox the Boston Red Sox are still looking to add starting pitching. And Boston has shown interest in Castillo. Of course, the Red Sox are not alone as the Chicago Cubs, Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets have all inquired about the Mariners’ veteran.

If the Mariners decide to trade Castillo, they’ll have an opportunity to improve one of the weakest offenses in baseball. Trading the three-time All-Star would not only add prospects to the mix but also free up cash that Seattle could use to sign a free agent. The Mariners have their eye on first baseman Christian Walker. With Castillo off the books, they could have the space to sign the former Diamondback. Whether that’s the best move for the team, given Walker’s age and the market for his services, remains to be seen.