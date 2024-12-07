Hot stove season is starting to move into full swing, as player movement is now happening on an almost daily basis. The upcoming winter meetings will likely be a hotbed of activity, and superstar outfielder Juan Soto will almost certainly be a part of it. Four teams are currently ‘in range' of a massive $700 million deal for Soto, as reported by the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

“Bidding in the Juan Soto Derby is expected to hit baseball’s magic $700 million mark, with the heated competition that still pits five big-market teams and includes the Mets and incumbent Yankees nearing an historic end,” reported Heyman on Saturday.

Soto is coming off an MVP-worthy season in his first campaign with the Yankees, and they definitely want Soto to call the Bronx home for the rest of his career. However, other teams like the New York Mets, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays, are definitely in hot pursuit. The Yankees' opponents in the World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers, are also reportedly in pursuit of Soto as well. The 26-year-old is easily one of baseball's best players, a Top Five talent who impacts the game in a variety of ways. Will the Yankees win the day and bring Soto back to Yankee Stadium? Sooner or later, these teams, analysts and baseball fans will know where Soto will call home for what could be the rest of his career.

Where will Juan Soto call home?

In his first season with the Bronx Bombers, Soto compiled a WAR of 7.9. He combined an elite level of offense (.288 batting average with 41 home runs and 109 RBI) with an improved defensive effort to become the perfect complement to Yankees captain Aaron Judge. Thanks in part to Soto's efforts, Judge had arguably the best season of his career en route to his second AL MVP award. It has already been seen as to how good Soto would be if he returned to Yankee Stadium long-term. The big question is this: will Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner cough up enough money to retain him?

If he doesn't, then teams like the Mets, Red Sox and Blue Jays, along with the Dodgers and others, will see what it takes to bring Soto to their cities. Will they able to take him away from a team and town that has grown to love what he brings to the table? The baseball world is watching. What Soto does next will surely take center stage.