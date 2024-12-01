The New York Mets had a magical 2024 season. After a surprising playoff berth turned into an NLCS run, expectations are high around the team. Owner Steve Cohen is the richest in baseball and fans are expecting him to spend this winter. Juan Soto has hit free agency at the perfect time and the Mets are very involved. NJ.Com's Randy Miller said that the Mets are among the two teams likely to land him.

“I think it's going to come down to the Red Sox and Mets,” Miller said on WFAN. “From what I'm hearing, Big Papi [former Red Sox great David Ortiz] is playing a role in this and recruiting Soto hard. I heard [Soto] was very impressed with the Red Sox and the Red Sox are telling Soto that they're going to bring in a couple of extra players in addition to him.

The Mets are among the final two teams Miller thinks can land Soto. He went on to say he believes the Blue Jays will finish third and the Yankees will not go over $600 million, landing them in fourth. If the Mets do land Soto, they will challenge the Dodgers for the National League crown.

While the Juan Soto free agency sweepstakes are not over, the Mets are in a good position. Could they land their big fish and become a massive offseason player?

The future of the Mets lies in free agency

Mets fans spent the end of the Fred Wilpon era annoyed that ownership would not spend despite a 2015 NL pennant. Since Steve Cohen took over, they have not won the pennant but they have spent big. The best move he made was trading for Francisco Lindor and signing him to a monster contract. That proves that the future of the Mets lies in free agency.

Even though he swung and missed with the Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer signings, Cohen must keep spending. They struck gold with Mark Vientos and have a few other top prospects but keeping up with the Dodgers is a tall task. They have to spend in free agency to win the National League and Soto is the first step.

If Soto lands somewhere else, the attention will turn to Pete Alonso. The career Met is a free agent after a historic postseason. While Soto is and should be the top priority, Alonso would be a good fallback option or a solid second signing after getting Soto.