When will Juan Soto sign with his next team? Soto, who played for the New York Yankees in 2024, is the most popular free agent in MLB this offseason. Brendan Kuty recently provided a potential timeline for Soto's free agency decision.

“Offers for Juan Soto are expected to go through multiple rounds, a league source tells @TheAthletic. The first round is expected to be ‘preliminary,' meant to gauge genuine interest from all parties. The following offers/rounds, which could start around next week, are expected to become increasingly more serious, weeding out candidates and seemingly point toward a Winter Meetings-ish decision timeframe,” Kuty wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Winter Meetings are scheduled for December 9 in Dallas, TX. They will last until December 12. Kuty suggests that Soto could make his decision around this time.

Of course, Kuty's report does not mean that Soto will announce his final decision specifically between December 9-December 12. Still, the update provides an important timeline.

Juan Soto is already receiving plenty of interest in MLB free agency. The 26-year-old is arguably the best offensive player in the sport. He is unquestionably a talented hitter, but one of Soto's best attributes is his ability to consistently get on base. Soto has recorded a .400 or better OBP in each season of his career, and his career OBP is a remarkable .421.

Juan Soto also offers power from the left side of the plate. He hit a career-high 41 home runs during the 2024 campaign. Soto ultimately finished third in American League MVP voting.

A Yankees reunion remains a strong possibility. One has to imagine Soto is open to a reunion given how well he played in 2024. With that being said, teams such as the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers could make especially enticing contract offers.

It remains to be seen where Soto will sign, but his final decision could be announced within the next couple of weeks.