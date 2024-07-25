The Seattle Mariners desperately need to add to their offense at the MLB trade deadline. The team has been struggling at the plate all season and now with the loss of center fielder Julio Rodriguez (high ankle sprain) and shortstop JP Crawford (fractured finger) to the injured list, the situation is all the more dire.

Following a rough loss to the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday the Mariners are now a game behind the Houston Astros in the AL West. As recently as June 18 Seattle led the division by 10 games. Since then the team has lost 19 of 29 games, including dropping two of three to Houston. That double-digit lead is now a distant memory as the Mariners have steadily relinquished control of the division to the Astros.

Clearly offensive reinforcements are necessary if the Mariners have any hope of winning the division and competing in the postseason. After waiving veteran first baseman Ty France this week, the team signaled its obvious desire to upgrade the position.

While it once seemed that big-name power hitters like the New York Mets’ Pete Alonso might be available at the deadline, that no longer appears to be the case. But there are a number of hitters expected to be on the trade block and it’s imperative that the Mariners land at least one of them.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Seattle could pursue first baseman Yandy Diaz or third baseman Isaac Paredes of the Tampa Bay Rays. Either player could provide the offensive upgrade at a corner infield spot that the Mariners so desperately need. Rosenthal also listed Rays’ left fielder Randy Arozarena as an option.

The Mariners desperately need to add offense at the trade deadline

Clearly Arozarena would be a welcome addition to the Mariners’ lineup. However, he’s expected to have a number of suitors at the deadline. And while he’s unquestionably talented, Arozarena has struggled mightily at the plate this season, an issue Seattle is already dealing with throughout its lineup.

Another name offered up in The Athletic’s report is Baltimore Orioles’ first baseman Ryan Mountcastle. It appears that the team is willing to part with the 27-year-old slugger and he could provide exactly what the Mariners have been missing. Mountcastle has 22 doubles and 12 home runs so far this season but he’s shown his power potential in the past, belting 33 homers and knocking in 89 runs for Baltimore in 2021.

The ultra-talented Miami Marlins’ center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is also an option, per The Athletic. While center is obviously not a position of need with two-time All-Star Julio Rodriguez expected to return from injury and continue manning the middle of the outfield for the Mariners, Chisholm Jr. is a versatile player. He’s spent time as a middle infielder but could also be asked to take a corner outfield spot. Chisholm Jr. will no doubt draw interest from a number of teams but his 20/20 potential could help spark Seattle’s stagnant offense.

Rosenthal also mentions the often overlooked Jesse Winker. While he isn’t flashy, Winker has turned his career around this season with the Washington Nationals, posting an OPS+ of 133 and 2.2 WAR in 97 games. The 30-year-old left fielder is on an expiring contract and could provide a steady bat in the middle of the Mariners’ lineup.

Seattle has only been able to challenge for the division crown thanks to an excellent pitching staff that leads MLB in ERA, WHIP and batting average against while ranking 4th in fWAR. And while the team has been terrific at preventing runs, allowing an AL-best 381 runs to date, the Mariners are dreadful at scoring runs. Seattle’s offense is the third worst in MLB in runs scored with just 390. They’re also dead last in batting average, strikeouts and strikeout percentage.