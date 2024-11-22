The Seattle Mariners are exploring their options to add veteran presence and leadership to their roster, and two names have risen to the top of their wish list: Justin Turner and Carlos Santana. Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto has been transparent about his focus this offseason, emphasizing the need for clubhouse leadership to complement the team’s core of Julio Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh, and J.P. Crawford.

“We have fielded one of the younger teams in our league,” Dipoto said in late September. “Now our younger players are starting to gain experience. They’ve become good-to-star-level players in the league. Having someone like Justin Turner or Carlos Santana, who bring experience and leadership, can help this team take the next step.”

Turner, 39, showcased his value to the Mariners after being acquired from Toronto in July. In 48 games with Seattle, Turner posted a .264/.363/.403 slash line with five home runs and 24 RBIs, also serving as an essential voice in the clubhouse. His 1.2 WAR during that stretch underscored his ability to contribute on and off the field. Entering his 17th MLB season, he's has built a reputation as a player-coach who seamlessly combines leadership with production. Mariners fans saw this firsthand during the final months of the 2024 season.

“Justin was everything we hoped for when we brought him in,” Dipoto said. “He filled a leadership void and became an important voice for our younger players.”

Mariners trying to add to their lineup after underwhelming offensive season in 2024

Santana, 38, is another intriguing option for the Mariners. Santana, who played for Seattle in 2022, recently wrapped up a strong 2024 season with the Minnesota Twins, posting a .238/.328/.420 slash line with 23 home runs, 26 doubles, and 74 RBIs. His 2.5 WAR and Gold Glove-winning defense at first base highlight his ability to contribute in multiple facets of the game.

Santana’s prior stint in Seattle saw him deliver critical leadership and production, and his connection with Rodríguez — a fellow Dominican and rising star — adds another layer of appeal. The Mariners know Santana brings more than just numbers; his influence in the clubhouse is invaluable.

Dipoto emphasized that depth and leadership haven’t been constants for the Mariners in recent years. “We need more than just a two-month cameo of that type of player,” he said, referencing Santana’s previous stint and the impact such players can have over a full season.

Turner and Santana fit seamlessly into Seattle’s needs for a part-time designated hitter and first baseman, roles that have been glaring weaknesses for the team. Mariners DHs combined for a .199 batting average in 2024, the lowest in franchise history. Adding either Turner or Santana could stabilize the lineup and help guide a young team that has playoff aspirations.

Turner’s leadership and ability to work with younger players align with Seattle’s goals, while Santana’s defensive prowess and connection with key players offer unique advantages. Both players bring the kind of veteran experience that could help the Mariners thrive in 2025.