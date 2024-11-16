After a strong finish to the 2024 season, Julio Rodriguez isn't taking the Seattle Mariners lightly when looking ahead to the 2025 MLB season, per MLB.com's Daniel Kramer.

“I feel like we ended on a really good note as a team,” Rodríguez said. “And I feel like, if you take that over six months, I feel like we're going to be in a completely different spot. I feel like that team, how we finished, we're a dangerous team. And there is no secret about it. We have really good pitching. We've got guys that can score runs on anybody. And I just feel like if we continue to build on that, I feel like that's our next step.”

Rodriguez, the 2022 Rookie of the Year, finished 2024 with 20 home runs, 68 RBI, 25 stolen bases and a .273/.325/.409/.734 slash line. While his power numbers were down, Rodriguez continues to be one of the best young players in the game. He became the second player in MLB history to have 20 home runs and 20 steals in each of his first three seasons.

Mariners looking to retool roster for 2025

The Mariners' starting rotation featured Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo. President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto clarified in late September that the team had no intention of trading away any piece of its starting staff.

“Trading pitchers from their rotation would be Plan Z. We have no intention of doing that.”

General manager Josh Hollander discussed the roster in more detail earlier this month and the Mariners' offseason plans.

“We feel really good about the way our outfield is coming together,” Hollander told Murray. “Julio (Rodriguez) in center. Victor (Robles) in right. Randy Arozarena in left. We also have Luke Raley, who can play out there in addition to playing first base. We feel like it’s a pretty high-end outfield. … Our infield situation is a little less certain right now, and finding a way to add some certainty and offense to that group is a priority this winter.”

One infielder Seattle wants to bring into the fold is Justin Turner.

“We’ve already had discussions with JT and reiterated our interest that we expressed at the end of the season,” Hollander said. “He's a player that connected with a lot of different parts of our clubhouse and really did make a connection with our team, with our coaches [and] with our front office. We'd love to have JT back.”

Taylor spent much of his career with the Dodgers but played 48 games with the Mariners in 2024.