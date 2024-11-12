“We’ve already had discussions with JT and reiterated our interest that we expressed at the end of the season,” Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said.

Turner is an infielder and designated hitter who has spent a lot of time in Major League Baseball. Turner spent the 2024 campaign with Seattle and also the Toronto Blue Jays. Mariners management loved Turner's ability to build rapport with new teammates quickly in Seattle.

“He's a player that connected with a lot of different parts of our clubhouse and really did make a connection with our team, with our coaches [and] with our front office,” Hollander added. “We'd love to have JT back.”

Seattle finished the 2024 campaign with a 85-77 record.

Mariners looking to build a championship caliber roster

The Mariners started out strong in the 2024 campaign, but struggled after the trade deadline. Seattle ended up losing out in the race to win the American League West. The Houston Astros took the division, while Seattle missed out on the postseason.

Turner would add a lot of pop to the Mariners lineup. The slugger finished the 2024 season hitting .259 with 11 home runs. He also batted in 55 runs, while collecting 119 hits. That's a pretty impressive stat line considering Turner played for two different clubs throughout the year.

Turner is getting close to turning 40. He's spent his time in MLB with several teams, including the Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and Boston Red Sox. The slugger is a career .285 hitter with 1,580 hits. He won a World Series with the Dodgers in 2020.

Still, it takes a lot more than one player to build a championship roster. Seattle struggled to find answers in 2024 when it came to relief pitching. The Mariners are expected to look for some bullpen help this offseason. Hollander says that is a top priority, to help out the young members of his staff.

“The return from injuries from some guys is really a chance to turn what was a fine bullpen last year into a once again great bullpen,” the Mariners GM added.

Time will tell how the Mariners choose to rebuild and reload for 2025.