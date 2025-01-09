Will the St. Louis Cardinals trade Nolan Arenado? Although the Boston Red Sox remain a potential suitor, Jon Morosi of MLB Network recently revealed that the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers are candidates to acquire the star third baseman as well.

It is worth mentioning that Arenado has a no-trade clause. Rumors of an Arenado-Houston Astros trade were shut down after reports suggested that he would not waive his no-trade clause for an Astros move. Morosi provided an update on Arenado's no-trade clause situation as well during a recent MLB Network appearance.

“I was told by a source… that it's not necessarily Boston or bust for Arenado,” Morosi said. “That there is an open-mindedness on his part that perhaps after the Houston possibility went away, that he would be willing to entertain spots that are not Boston. Perhaps a team like the Mariners or a team like the Tigers… Arenado is at least open-minded to places like Detroit or Seattle in a way that he might not have been a month ago when more options were there in front of him.”

The Mariners and Tigers seem to be possible Nolan Arenado suitors as well. That doesn't mean the Red Sox are going away, however.

“Yes, Boston is probably still top of the list,” Morosi continued. “Competitive team, great place to hit, his swing would play really well there. But I'm told… in the last 24 hours that Boston is not the only team right now that Arenado is willing to waive that no-trade clause for a trade.”

A deal is not guaranteed to come to fruition. Arenado is still under contract through 2027, so St. Louis does not have to trade him anytime soon. With that being said, Arenado displayed signs of decline in 2024 and he is already 33 years old. The Cardinals may prefer to trade him now so they can receive a quality return.

Sure, Nolan Arenado could bounce back. Banking on a bounce-back campaign from a player in his mid-30's is risky, however. It would not be surprising to see a trade happen.