The Mariners were looking for even more from the Twins in their Jorge Polanco trade.

The Seattle Mariners swung another trade when they landed Max Kepler from the Minnesota Twins. But if it were up to the Mariners, they would've added much more than just Polanco.

Seattle inquired about Kepler's availability during trade discussions. However, those talks never gained any real traction, via Jon Morosi of the MLB Network.

Kepler has heard his name come up in trade talks as the Twins alter their roster. In 2023, the outfielder hit .260 with 24 home runs and 66 RBI. Over his nine-year career – which has all come in Minnesota – Kepler has hit .236 with 153 home runs and 466 RBI.

While the Twins have been reluctant to trade Kepler, they were willing to deal Polanco. The Mariners acquired the infielder for Anthony DeSclafani, Justin Topa and a pair of minor league prospects. Polanco is slated to serve as Seattle's starting second baseman.

Injuries limited Polanco to only 80 games in 2023. When he was healthy, he hit .255 with 14 home runs and 48 RBI. While his numbers have gone down each campaign, Polanco has three-straight 10+ home run, 45+ RBI seasons. Over his entire 10-year career, Polanco has hit .269 with 112 home runs, 447 RBI and 51 stolen bases. He was an All-Star in 2019.

The fact that the Mariners dealt for Jorge Polanco shows they're serious about competing in 2024. He wasn't the biggest fish they could've landed, but Seattle has proven to be serious buyers. The Mariners were even looking for more from Minnesota before they came to terms on their deal. While they didn't land Max Kepler, the Mariners have to be happy having their second baseman in place with Polanco.