The Mariners have become the latest team to engage the White Sox on a Dylan Cease trade.

While Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease has been one of the most talked about players on the trade market, a deal has never appeared close to being completed. But with the Seattle Mariners now in the mix, the White Sox have a new option when it comes to trading Cease.

Seattle has ‘secretly entered,' trade discussions with Chicago over Cease, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The White Sox are seeking a package centered around Bryce Miller or Bryan Woo. If the Mariners can't secure a deal for Cease, Chicago is prepared to open the season with the right-hander in their rotation.

Cease to Seattle?

Cease has yet to be dealt due in large part because of the White Sox's asking price. However, the 28-year-old is under team control through 2026 and is making $8 million in 2024. That is extremely affordable and worthwhile for any team in need of pitching.

But while the contract situation is nice, the Mariners would need Cease to perform on the mound. The 2023 season was a bit of a down year, as the righty put up a 4.58 ERA. But Cease was lights out in 2022, holding a 2.20 ERA and a 227/78 K/BB ratio. He has 200+ strikeouts the past three seasons.

Putting him in the same rotation as Luis Castillo would give the Mariners one of the scarier 1-2 punches in the league. However, it comes at a stiff price if the White Sox won't budge from their Miller or Woo request.

Miller put up a 4.32 ERA and a 119/26 K/BB ratio at the MLB level in 2023 after a sterling minor league career. Similarly, Woo got his first cup of coffee in the big leagues in 2023, holding a 4.21 ERA and a 93/31 K/BB ratio.

While both players struggled at times in the majors, both Miller and Woo were once highly touted pitching prospects. But if dealing one means Seattle can land Dylan Cease, the Mariners seem interested in listening to trade discussions.