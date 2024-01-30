Major trade alert!

The Minnesota Twins and the Seattle Mariners made a major trade Monday night which sends infielder Jorge Polanco from the American League Central ball club to the American League West team, according to MLB insider Mark Feisand.

“The Twins will receive RHP Anthony DeSclafani and RHP Justin Topa along with prospects OF Gabriel Gonzalez (M’s No. 3 and MLB No. 66 per @MLBPipeline) and RHP Darren Bowen from the Mariners in the deal for Jorge Polanco, per source. Twins also getting cash in the trade.”

In return for Polanco, the Twins get three pitchers together with a top-five Mariners prospect in outfielder Gabriel Gonzalez (h/t Feisand).

Polanco has played all 10 years of his career in the MLB with the Twins, entering the big leagues in 2014. In what turned out to be his final season in Minnesota, the one-time All-Star slashed .255/.335/.454 and hit 14 home runs to go with 48 RBIs in 80 games and across 343 plate appearances in the 2023 campaign. Polanco's strikeout rate and walk rate both took a dip in 2023, though, he also posted a .310 BABIP, which was his best in four seasons.

The 30-year-old Polanco arrives in Seattle on a one-year contract after the Twins picked up their $10.5 million club option for the 2024 MLB season. He also comes with a club option for the 2025 season worth $12 million.