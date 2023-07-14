With the MLB All-Star break in the rearview mirror, the MLB trade deadline is now the primary focus around the baseball world. Rumors are swirling. Everyone wants to know whether or not the Los Angeles Angels will trade Shohei Ohtani. Meanwhile, underperforming teams like the New York Mets and San Diego Padres will need to make difficult buyer/seller decisions. Players such as Max Scherzer, Nolan Arenado, and Juan Soto are all interesting potential trade candidates.

However, there is a chance that none of these players will even be available. If they are though, Scherzer, Arenado, and Soto will be three of the most sought after players on the market. Here's the latest on each of those superstars ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline.

Max Scherzer

The Mets have not played up to their expectations in 2023. As a result, Scherzer could be made available ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The veteran starting pitcher isn't having his best season but would still net a quality return given his pitching pedigree.

Chris Rose, who formerly worked for MLB Network and is now a member of Jomboy Media, believes Scherzer could land with the Arizona Diamondbacks, per Talkin' Baseball.

Rose thinks a reunion between Arizona and Scherzer may be on the table, as Scherzer was drafted by the Diamondbacks. Arizona is trying to keep pace with the Los Angeles Dodgers and would benefit from adding another ace-caliber pitcher alongside All-Star Zac Gallen.

Nolan Arenado

Trading Paul Goldschmidt is a much more feasible option for the St. Louis Cardinals ahead of the MLB trade deadline, given that Goldschmidt will hit free agency next offseason. Arenado, meanwhile, is locked up to a lengthy deal. There's still a chance the third baseman could be traded amid St. Louis' terrible 2023 season though.

However, Arizona sports radio host John Gambadoro doesn't believe the Diamondbacks will be involved in the potential Arenado trade sweepstakes.

“Getting a few asks on if Dbacks are interested in Nolan Arenado from some report. Answer is no – doesn't make sense. Dbacks focused on pitching and a possible right-handed OF bat – 3B not an area they are looking at,” Gambadoro wrote on Twitter.

Still, teams such as the New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, and Milwaukee Brewers could be possible suitors for Arenado if he's made available.

Is Juan Soto actually an MLB trade deadline candidate?

Finally, the latest update on Juan Soto is that the Philadelphia Phillies profile as a landing destination should San Diego opt to trade him. The Padres feature an impressive core of players and likely won't enter a complete rebuild even if they continue to struggle. Soto is one of the few young players who isn't locked up to a long-term contract, which is why he's been mentioned as a trade candidate.

There's still no guarantee that Soto will be available. If he is though, Soto will be the most popular trade candidate not named Shohei Ohtani. The Yankees also could be a fit for Soto given their need for an extra corner outfielder.