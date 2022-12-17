By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

MLB free agency is absolutely buzzing at the moment, with several big names still left on the open market. But one player who has been forgotten at times is outfielder Michael Conforto, who sat out all of 2022 due to a shoulder injury. He remains without a team, but that doesn’t appear to be the case for much longer. There are four clubs interested in him, including his former team the New York Mets, and the defending World Series champion Houston Astros.

Via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic:

“The Rangers, seeking a corner outfielder, are among the clubs interested in free agent Michael Conforto, who also is on the radar of the Mets, Astros and, according to the New York Post, the Marlins.”

Conforto could be a nice pickup for any of these teams. The Rangers specifically have enjoyed a fantastic after signing Jacob deGrom and Andrew Heaney. Signing Conforto would be another great addition. If it wasn’t for surgery, there is no question that the former first-round pick could’ve contributed somewhere last season. He’s a respectable outfielder with a good arm and a left-handed bat with pop. That’s valuable.

While Conforto only hit .232 in 2021 with 14 bombs, the ex-Oregon State star slugged a minimum of 25 bombs from 2017-2019 and even hit .322 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. He’d of course be a familiar face to Mets fans after coming up with the team and playing a key part for years.

The market for Michael Conforto is evidently hot. His agent Scott Boras also clarified earlier this week that he wants a short-term deal with an opt-out option. We’ll see where he ends up.