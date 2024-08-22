Ever since Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals parted ways via a 2022 trade, things haven't exactly gone according to plan for either party. Soto has suited up for both the San Diego Padres and the New York Yankees in the two years since, and the Nationals have entered into a rebuild that has gone on perhaps a bit longer than they would have hoped.

Soto will have a reasonable chance to win the second World Series title of his young career this season with the Yankees, who look poised to secure the AL East division crown, but even if that happens, it may not stop the young superstar from testing the waters in his upcoming free agency period this winter.

One person who thinks that a potential reunion could be on the horizon between Soto and the Nationals is none other than former MLB player Mark DeRosa, per the MLB Network on X, formerly Twitter.

“What I'm saying is, if you love something, set it free. If it comes back to you, it's yours forever,” said DeRosa. “(Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo) set Juan Soto free knowing he wouldn't sign an extension with everyone, and he was going to rebuild the first half of his order, with Abrams, Wood, and Billy Cruise, and then we go fully okie doke, and bring him back in free agency.”

Could a reunion be on the horizon?

Juan Soto and the Nationals may not have had the ending to their run together that they would have hoped, but it was still a very fruitful relationship, as Soto helped power the squad to the 2019 World Series championship, in addition to several other bats heating up at just the right time and one of the most dominant pitching rotations that the game has seen in the last several years.

At 25 years old, Soto has already been one of the greatest players in the MLB for several years now and is sure to command a gigantic salary in free agency this offseason. Soto previously denied multiple decade-plus long contract extensions from the Nationals, including a 15-year, $440 million offer that was reportedly on the table during the 2022 season.

As previously mentioned, there is a real possibility that Soto could win another championship this year with the Yankees, which certainly has the potential to sway someone's upcoming free agency decision.

In any case, Nationals fans would certainly love to have him back.