New York Yankees superstar outfielder Juan Soto has been on an absolute tear lately. During Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians, Soto continued his hot streak and made some history.

In the first inning, Soto crushed a home run to center field off of Guardians starter Joey Cantillo. With that home run, Soto became the first Yankees player in the expansion era (1961) and the first player in all of baseball since Joey Votto in 2021 to have a home run in eight straight hits according to MLB researcher Sarah Langs.

That home run was Soto's 36th of the season, giving him a new career-high. Soto's home run streak unfortunately ended at eight, with his next hit coming later in the game in the fourth inning, a three-run double to give the Yankees a 7-0 lead.

It's also fitting that Soto matched Votto's feat on the same day that the former Reds legend announced his retirement from baseball.

After Wednesday's win, the Yankees have the best record in the American League over the Guardians and are now back in first place in the AL East with a half-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles, who lost to the New York Mets in heartbreaking fashion earlier in the day. The way Soto has been performing all season is one of the biggest reasons why the Yankees are in this position.

Juan Soto's incredible season with the Yankees

The Yankees made headlines this offseason when they completed a deal with the San Diego Padres for Soto. Even though Soto will be a free agent this offseason, and the Yankees have been unable to sign him to an extension yet, it is fair to say that with the way the Dominican slugger has performed this season, the deal has been an absolute win for the Yankees.

Soto is hitting .302/.433/.612 with 36 home runs, 93 RBI and a Major League-leading 106 walks. Soto was already considered one of the best hitters in baseball before this season. There is no longer any doubt whatsoever about his status as one of the game's best.

With the way Soto has been hitting, he should be able to command a historic contract this offseason. Teams like the San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers are rumored to be potential landing spots for Soto, but in all likelihood it will come down to the two New York teams: the Mets and the Yankees.