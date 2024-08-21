ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two struggling National League teams face off as the Colorado Rockies visit the Washington Nationals. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Nationals prediction and pick.

Rockies-Nationals Projected Starters

Tanner Gordon vs. Mitchell Parker

Tanner Gordon (0-4) with a 7.00 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP

Last Start: Gordon went just .2 innings last time out, giving up three hits and two walks. He would allow four runs, with three earned in a loss to the Diamondbacks.

2024 Road Splits: On the road, in four starts, Gordon is 0-3 with an 8.04 ERA and a .328 opponent batting average.

Mitchell Parker (6-7) with a 4.44 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP

Last Start: Parker went three innings in his last start, giving up ten hits, two walks, and two home runs. Nine runs would be surrendered by Parker, as he took the loss to the Phillies.

2024 Home Splits: In ten home starts this year, Parker is 42 with a 3.00 ERA and a .231 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Nationals Odds

MLB Odds: Rockies-Nationals Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +136

Washington Nationals: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Rockies vs. Nationals

Time: 6:45 PM ET/ 3:45 PM PT

TV: COLR/MASN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies are 18th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 14th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging. Brenton Doyle leads the way. He is hitting .267 on the year with a .326 on-base percentage. Doyle has 20 home runs this year and 60 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 24 bases and scored 70 times. Ezequiel Tovar is hitting .273 this year with a .298 on-base percentage. He has 19 home runs and 55 RBIs while scoring 66 times. Rounding out the best bats on the year is Ryan McMahon. He is hitting .244 on the year with a .335 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs with 54 RBIs and 57 runs scored.

Michael Toglia comes into the game hot. In his last week of play, he is hitting .375 while getting on base at a .500 rate. He has a home run, four RBIs, a stolen base, and three runs scored. Meanwhile, Jordan Beck is also hitting well. he is hitting .375 with a .474 on-base percentage Beck has two RBIs and two runs scored as well. Brenton Doyle is also continuing his great year. He is hitting .316 in the last week with a double and a triple. Still, he has just one RBI, but he has stolen and base and scored five times. The Rockies are hitting just .217 as a team in the last week, hitting three home runs and scoring 20 times.

Current members of the Rockies have 20 career at-bats against Mitchell Parker. They have hit .300 against him. Ryan McMahon has had the most success, doing two for three. Brendan Rodgers is also one for three with a home run and three RBIs. Further, Jacob Stallings also has an RBI against Parker, going one for three with that RBI.

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Nationals are 19th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 15th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging. CJ Abrams is having a solid season. He is hitting .248 on the year with a .322 on-base percentage. Abrams has 17 home runs and 59 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 25 bases and scored 71 times. Luis Garcia Jr. is also having a solid year. He is hitting .291 on the year with a .326 on-base percentage. Garcia has 14 home runs and 59 RBIs.

Further, he has stolen 19 bases and scored 46 times. Rounding out the top bats of the year is Keibert Ruiz. He is hitting .226 on the year with 12 home runs, 44 RBIS, and 35 runs scored.

Keibert Ruiz has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .273 in the last week with three home runs and five RBIs while scoring three times. Jacob Young has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting just .238, but he has three RBIS and a run scored. James Wood is hitting very well. He is hitting .409 in the lsst week with a home run, two doubles, and three RBIs. Further, he has scored five times in the lsst week. The Nationals are hitting .254 in the last week with six home runs and 22 runs scored.

Final Rockies-Nationals Prediction & Pick

Tanner Gordon has struggled heavily this year. The Rockies have won just once in the six starts Gordon has made this year. Further, he has given up four or more runs in four of his six starts this year. Mitchell Parker struggled last time out but has been great in his last two home starts. He has given up two runs in 12.1 innings of work, both of them being unearned. With two similar offensive units, and the Nationals having the better pitcher going in this one, take them for the win in this game.

Final Rockies-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Nationals ML (-162)