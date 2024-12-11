As the St. Louis Cardinals review their roster for 2025 and beyond, the idea of trading star third baseman Nolan Arenado has come to the forefront. Based on Arenado's no-trade clause, it's easy to see where he would land should a trade come to fruition.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies make up his National League wish list. They're joined by the Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox in the American League, via John Denton of MLB.com. Ultimately, if the Cardinals want to trade Arenado, it'll be to one of those six teams.

Well more like four based on recent reporting. Both the Yankees and Dodgers have been deemed improper fits for an Arenado deal. While they each have money to spend, Arenado's contract is worth $21 million in 2025. St. Louis will either need to keep some money in the deal, or any acquiring team better be ready to take on a big contract.

Arenado is willing to make some compromises. A lifetime third base, he is willing to move to first if it helps make a trade easier. But his defense has never been the question. The reason St. Louis' phones aren't off the hook is due to Arenado's bat in 2024.

Over 152 games, Arenado hit .272 with 16 home runs and 71. It ended his three-season streak of reaching the All-Star Game. However, the slugger has eight of those throughout his career. He is a .285 hitter with 341 home runs and 1,132 RBI over his 12-year MLB career. With 10 Gold Gloves and five Silver Sluggers to go along with it.

The Cardinals will be in contact with those six teams as they try to get a trade to the finish line. There are still more hurdles to get over, but it is seeming increasingly likely that Nolan Arenado is playing elsewhere in 2025.