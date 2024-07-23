The Philadelphia Phillies have the best record in MLB. Yet, they are still likely going to try to improve the roster ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Phillies are interested in upgrading their rotation and Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox starting pitchers Jack Flaherty and Garrett Crochet are on their radar.

It should also be noted that Philadelphia expects Taijuan Walker to return from injury in August. Nevertheless, Philadelphia is seemingly still interested in adding pitching help from the outside.

Phillies linked to Flaherty, Crochet

Flaherty is a 28-year-old veteran right-handed hurler who established himself as one of baseball's better pitchers with the St. Louis Cardinals. He dealt with injury trouble which limited his overall ceiling. Flaherty was traded from St. Louis to the Baltimore Orioles before the 2023 trade deadline.

He entered free agency looking for a short-term contract. This would allow him to reestablish himself as a quality big league pitcher, setting himself up for a large contract in 2024 free agency. Flaherty has accomplished his goal with the Tigers without question. He currently has a 3.13 ERA and looks like the pitcher he once was during the late 2010's with the Cardinals.

Flaherty is going to be a free agent as aforementioned, so the 50-51 Tigers will probably end up dealing him away.

On the other hand, Crochet is only 25 years old and is under contract through 2026. Acquiring him would cost the Phillies no shortage of prospect capital. Most teams wouldn't dream of trading a young star pitcher with multiple years of team control remaining, but the White Sox are in the middle of a miserable campaign.

Trading the left-handed pitcher would net Chicago an eye-opening return. The White Sox clearly need to completely rebuild so a move would make sense in this scenario.

The Phillies will have an opportunity to improve their starting rotation in a pivotal manner ahead of the deadline.