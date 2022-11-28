Published November 28, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Baltimore Orioles are shockingly ready to win. They proved to be a tough team to face and have several young players, namely budding superstar Adley Rutschman, on the rise.

This offseason is shaping up to be a big one for Baltimore as the front office looks to tap into the talent of its young core. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Orioles are looking for starting pitching and could end up pulling off a trade, even if it’s for a superstar like Corbin Burnes of the Milwaukee Brewers.

“The Orioles are dabbling in the market for free-agent starting pitchers, and also cannot be ruled out on a trade for any starter who might be available, from the Brewers’ Corbin Burnes and Marlins’ Pablo López to the Guardians’ Zack Plesac and Tigers’ Tarik Skubal.”

The Orioles shocked the baseball world by winning 83 games with such a young, ragtag group of guys. The starting pitching, led by Dean Kremer, Jordan Lyles and Kyle Bradish, was surprisingly effective but it still needs more. John Means coming back from Tommy John will help but it won’t be enough.

Landing a superstar pitcher like Burnes isn’t impossible for a team with so many good prospects but it depends on if Milwaukee even chooses to make him available, which isn’t likely. Trading for Skubal, Lopez, Plesac or makes much more sense, as each player should be available. They could also sting the division rival Boston Red Sox and snag Nathan Eovaldi to add pitching depth.