2023 All-Star Michael Lorenzen is reportedly drawing interest from the Baltimore Orioles as MLB free agency continues.

The Baltimore Orioles have been mentioned as a potential trade destination for Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease. Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery are also still available in MLB free agency. The Orioles would benefit from pitching help, and there are options. Another pitcher in free agency who Baltimore is reportedly interested in is Michael Lorenzen, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

“Orioles remain active in the starting pitching market. Sources say Michael Lorenzen is among the free agents in whom they've expressed interest,” Morosi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Will Orioles sign Michael Lorenzen?

Lorenzen, 32, had a solid 2023 season. He began the 2023 campaign with the Detroit Tigers and was ultimately selected to his first All-Star team.

Lorenzen was dealt to the Philadelphia Phillies prior to the trade deadline after pitching to a 3.58 ERA across 18 starts in Detroit. Although Lorenzen threw a no-hitter with the Phillies, he struggled for the most part after the trade. He ended up recording a 5.51 ERA in 11 outings (seven starts) in Philadelphia.

Still, Lorenzen is a versatile pitcher who can certainly help to bolster a team's pitching depth. And the Orioles, despite having a strong 2023, need more pitching.

Baltimore's offense is going to produce impressive results. The bullpen should also be able to find success. The rotation, though, lacks much in the way of depth.

Signing Lorenzen would not be the flashiest move but it would help in the long run. The O's could still try to acquire a star via trade or sign another big name in free agency, but upgrading the rotation in some manner is important.