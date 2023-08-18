The San Diego Padres are doing whatever it takes to earn a playoff spot. A series win against the Baltimore Orioles, capped off by an impressive steal of home plate by Fernando Tatis Jr., sure shot some life into the club. As it turns out, the Padres are even considering calling up top prospect Jackson Merrill for the playoff push, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic.

‘The Padres may be inclined to test Merrill’s versatility sooner than almost anyone expected. According to people familiar with their thinking but not authorized to speak publicly, the team has had internal discussions about the possibility of calling Merrill up to the majors in September, when rosters expand to 28 players. It’s unclear how strong that possibility currently is, but as the Padres try to save what has been a miserable season, they have not ruled out turning to a precocious talent for a potential spark.'

Over the past few weeks, Merrill, whose main position is shortstop, has appeared at first base, second base, and now left field. It seems the Padres are trying to find a place for him sooner, especially with Xander Bogaerts locked in for the foreseeable future.

Jackson Merrill, who is one of the top prospects in all of the minor leagues, is currently in Double-A San Antonio. He has posted a .313 batting average with three home runs, 10 walks, 13 strikeouts and five steals through 28 games, and he even stole home plate and smashed a home run and stole home in the same game on Thursday night.

MLB's No. 9 prospect Jackson Merrill caps off a big day with a two-run dinger! The second-ranked @Padres prospect raises his @missionsmilb average to .313: pic.twitter.com/RXFriWJALv — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 18, 2023

The Padres could use a jolt, and Merrill has been playing well in every level of the minors, so it isn't entirely surprising. The Los Angeles Angels just called up their top prospect, who was drafted no more than two months ago, so this could be a common trend for teams trying to make a push.